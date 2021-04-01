Few Will Be Celebrating Easter With Large Numbers of People

Eight in 10 Americans will be celebrating Easter or Passover with others this year, though relatively few will be celebrating with large numbers of people from outside of their households. In fact, 42% say they will be celebrating with just their immediate families. Still, three in 10 intend to enjoy the holiday with five or more people from outside their homes, including 9% who will be celebrating with more than 10.

About the same percentage of Americans plan to spend the holiday with people outside of their immediate households as they did for Thanksgiving last November. Back then, 48% did not plan to spend Thanksgiving with anyone outside their immediate families.

Most who do plan to mix with others plan to take precautions such was wearing masks or social distancing. Six in ten will do, and there is virtually no difference when it comes to how many people outside their households that they will spend the holiday with.

This poll was conducted by telephone March 9-14, 2021 among a random sample of 1,004 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard landline and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.