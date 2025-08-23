Maps show Tropical Storm Fernand's path and forecast in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fernand has formed in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of Bermuda, forecasters said Saturday.

Fernand is the sixth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and it comes on the heels of Hurricane Erin, which formed in a similar area on Aug. 15.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, Fernand was located about 405 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. It was moving north at 15 mph.

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Fernand at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 23, 2025. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

Maps show Tropical Storm Fernand's forecast path

According to the the hurricane center, Fernand was forecast to remain over the open ocean. It was likely to strengthen over the weekend and could become a hurricane by Monday before weakening Tuesday, forecasters said.

A wind speed probabilities map for Tropical Storm Fernand. Aug. 23, 2025. NOAA

Forecasters predicted it would move north-northeast over the next couple of days.

"On the forecast track, Fernand should move well east of Bermuda and across the open waters of the subtropical North Atlantic," the hurricane center said.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Fernand. Aug. 23, 2025. NOAA

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, forecast an above-normal hurricane season this year, predicting there will be between 13 and 18 named storms. Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes.

Fernand follows Hurricane Erin, the first storm to become a hurricane this season. Erin didn't make landfall, but at its peak it grew to a ferocious Category 5, and it caused strong winds, dangerous rip currents and flooding along parts of the East Coast.

A tropical storm forms when maximum sustained wind speeds reach at least 39 mph. It becomes a hurricane if winds reach at least 74 mph. Hurricanes are rated on a scale ranging from Category 1 to Category 5, with Categories 3-5 indicating major hurricane strength.