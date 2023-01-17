Man arrested in Florida for 2007 death of Boston mother whose body was never found

Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother 00:42

A man has been arrested in Florida for the 2007 death of a Boston mother whose body was never found, authorities announced. CBS Boston reports Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed.

"Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in West Roxbury. At the time, the FBI was assisting Boston Police in the investigation.

Her body was never found.

Investigators digging for clues in #West Roxbury. Here due to new info on missing #Mattapan woman, 2007 case. #wbz pic.twitter.com/htZUFHL8Bm — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) November 2, 2017

Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, authorities said.

She left behind a 10-year-old son.

When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.