The Federal Reserve just froze interest rates yet again. Here's what that could mean for mortgage rates.

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This week's Fed rate freeze could be the final one before a 2026 hike, and that's something that should concern homebuyers and owners looking to refinance. Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve again kept its benchmark interest rate frozen on Wednesday, the fifth such pause so far in 2026. But with inflation still comfortably above the central bank's target 2% goal and the potential for that rate to rise even higher on the back of geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts, the period of Fed rate pauses may soon be ending. And that could mean an interest rate hike – the first one since July 2023 – could be issued when the bank meets again in September.

This is a major concern for millions of borrowers but especially homebuyers and owners looking to refinance. After mortgage rates declined by around a full percentage point in 2025 and a bit further in 2026, much of that improvement has been erased in recent months. If the current trend continues, mortgage rates could soon be back in the 7% range or even higher.

With this dynamic in mind, borrowers hoping to take action will need to be strategic and informed in their approach. And that starts with knowing what this latest Fed rate freeze could actually mean for their options. Below, we'll outline three specific items to consider in this climate.

Start by seeing which mortgage rate offers you qualify for here.

What the latest Fed rate freeze could mean for mortgage rates

While another Fed rate pause may not be the news homebuyers and owners were hoping for, it's still better than a rate hike. But with the chances of that increase significant now, borrowers should seriously consider these three timely implications now:

The value of a mortgage interest rate lock is growing

The value and importance of a mortgage interest rate lock, even with today's imperfect rates, are growing. By locking in a mortgage rate now, borrowers not only will be able to proceed with budgeting with precision and clarity, but they'll also protect themselves against any rate hikes still to come. And that could occur even before a formal Fed rate hike in September if lenders assume that a rate change is inevitable, as they don't need to wait for the bank to adjust their offers.

Locking a mortgage rate now, then, or in early August, can protect borrowers against this possibility. They could always unlock the rate and float it down to a new, lower one, should it materialize before closing, and they could refinance in the future, after closing, if and when rates drop.

Learn more about your mortgage rate lock options here.

Alternative ways of securing a below-average rate merit serious consideration

In a different mortgage rate environment, borrowers can feel comfortable pursuing a traditional, 30-year term. But that's not where borrowers find themselves now. Instead, alternative ways of securing a below-average rate merit serious consideration as they may be the only way to accomplish your purchase or refinance goals.

This means asking lenders about their adjustable-rate mortgage alternatives as well as what it could cost to add mortgage interest rate points in exchange for a lower rate. Don't dismiss the interest savings associated with a shorter, 15-year term, too, even if it may mean larger monthly payments due to the abbreviated payoff timeline.

Shopping around for a rate is more important than usual

Shopping around for a mortgage rate has been shown to result in a rate that's approximately 50 basis points to a full percentage point below average. And while that may not be something that matters much in a different rate climate, like the record-low one borrowers found themselves in at the start of the decade, it very much matters now ahead of a potential September Fed rate hike.

Fortunately, comparing and contrasting your options is easier than ever thanks to online marketplaces that list rates, lenders, terms, fees and more all in a single location. You may even find it effective to start this process right away.

The bottom line

A Fed rate freeze this week ahead of a potential rate hike later in the year should be the motivation that homebuyers and owners looking to refinance need to take strategic and rapid action. By considering the value of a mortgage rate lock, thoroughly exploring the ways they can still secure a below-average rate and shopping around diligently, they can improve their chances of borrowing success. While none of these offer a way to secure a rate in the 5% range, they can still produce affordable options that will allow borrowers to proceed with their purchase or refinance plans, even if those come with more expensive costs than they'd prefer.