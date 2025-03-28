Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Federal judge blocks mass firings of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau workers

By
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a preliminary injunction Friday that blocks the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau

"The court cannot look away or the CFPB will be dissolved and dismantled completely in approximately thirty days, well before this lawsuit has come to its conclusion," she wrote in a 112-page decision.

Her order keeps the CFPB in existence until the case has been resolved on the merits. It also reinstates the agency's contracts, workforce, data and operational capacity.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.