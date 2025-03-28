Federal judge blocks mass firings of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau workers

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a preliminary injunction Friday that blocks the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau.

"The court cannot look away or the CFPB will be dissolved and dismantled completely in approximately thirty days, well before this lawsuit has come to its conclusion," she wrote in a 112-page decision.

Her order keeps the CFPB in existence until the case has been resolved on the merits. It also reinstates the agency's contracts, workforce, data and operational capacity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.