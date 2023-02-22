FDA expands warning about potentially contaminated eye products amid outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday of another imported eye product that could be contaminated with bacteria, in the wake of an outbreak earlier this year of highly drug-resistant bacteria that hospitalized and blinded some patients.

Americans should stop using Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment, the FDA says, an over-the-counter product manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited.

It's the same company behind the EzriCare and Delsam Pharma artificial tears products that were recalled earlier this year. The FDA had faulted the company for multiple violations and banned imports into the United States of its items.

That had followed a nationwide health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over an outbreak of a "rare, extensively drug-resistant" Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in a dozen states. The strain had never before been seen in the U.S.

Investigators had turned up opened bottles of the EzriCare eye drops contaminated with the bacteria at the homes of multiple patients in the outbreak. At least five people had lost their vision and one died in the outbreak.

Like the EzriCare products earlier, the Delsam Pharma Artificial Eye Ointment is still listed for sale on several websites including Amazon. It ranks among the top 50 best-selling "dry eye relief" products on the site.

It is not clear what prompted the FDA to expand its warning. A spokesperson for the regulator did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company, which is based in India, was subjected to a late-night inspection earlier this month, Indian news outlet NDTV reported, and has since suspended production of its products.

On Feb. 2, the FDA published a recall notice from Global Pharma for its artificial tears eye drops. No recall has so far been published by the FDA from the company for the eye ointment.