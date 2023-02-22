Watch CBS News

Eye product recalled after possible contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is warning that another over-the-counter eye product could be contaminated with bacteria. Health officials are urging people to stop using Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment, which is now being recalled.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.