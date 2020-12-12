Watch Live: FDA holds press conference after approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration is holding a virtual press conference Saturday morning after the agency authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday evening.

How to watch the FDA's press conference today

What: The FDA holds a virtual press conference

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile streaming device

Frontline medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, and could receive it as early as Monday. The vaccine is authorized for people age 16 and older, the FDA said in a statement announcing the decision.

"The FDA's authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in the statement.