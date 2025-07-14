Watch CBS News
HealthWatch

FDA approves new blue food dye derived from gardenia fruit

By
Sara Moniuszko
Reporter, Lifestyle & Wellness
Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.
Read Full Bio
Sara Moniuszko,
Alexander Tin
Digital Reporter
Alexander Tin is a digital reporter for CBS News based in the Washington, D.C. bureau. He covers federal public health agencies.
Read Full Bio
Alexander Tin
Edited By
Nicole Brown Chau
Deputy Managing Editor
Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Brown Chau

/ CBS News

Makary on removing artificial dyes from food
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary on removing artificial dyes from food products 05:51

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new blue color additive derived from the fruit of the gardenia, a flowering evergreen. 

The color is approved for use in sports drinks, flavored or enhanced non-carbonated water, fruit drinks, ready-to-drink teas as well as hard and soft candy.

Petitioned by the Gardenia Blue Interest Group, the additive is made by refining the compound genipin — derived from crushed Gardenia jasminoides Ellis fruit, which is often used in traditional Chinese medicine — by reacting it with soy protein hydrolysate.

Though soy, a potential allergen, is used to make gardenia blue, the group has asked the FDA to exempt it from having to declare it as such. In its request, it says the soy protein is not expected to be detected in the final color additive and therefore will not cause allergic reactions. The FDA says it is still reviewing the request.

"Every day, children are exposed to synthetic chemicals in food that serve no purpose and threaten their health," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a news release. "The FDA's approval of gardenia blue shows we're finally putting kids first. Thanks to Dr. Marty Makary's bold leadership, we're cutting through industry influence and taking decisive action to Make America Healthy Again."

The FDA says this marks the fourth color derived from natural sources approved by the administration for use in foods in the last two months.

In May, three other colors were approved, including galdieria extract blue, calcium phosphate (white) and butterfly pea flower extract (blues, purples and greens).

Kennedy previously called on companies to phase out all petroleum-based dyes by the end of next year, with the goal to replace them with natural alternatives in the U.S. food supply.

The food dye industry has denied any safety concerns with artificial dyes. The International Association of Color Manufacturers said in a statement after Kennedy's initial announcement that artificial dyes are "essential for consistency, visual appeal, and consumer trust in food products."

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.