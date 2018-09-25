FBI: Baltimore homicide rate topped biggest U.S. cities in 2017

BALTIMORE — FBI crime statistics place Baltimore's homicide rate above any other U.S. city with a population over 500,000. There were 342 homicides in the city last year yielded a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people, The Baltimore Sun reports, citing the FBI's "Crime in the U.S. 2017."

Among big U.S. cities, Baltimore was followed by Detroit, which recorded a homicide rate of 40 per 100,000 people; Memphis, Tennessee, with a rate of 28 per 100,000 and Chicago, with a rate of 24 per 100,000. But some smaller cities reported a higher homicide rates. St. Louis has a population of slightly over 300,000 and registered a homicide rate of 66 per 100,000.

Across the U.S., violent crimes dropped .2 percent and property crimes dropped 3 percent.

So far this year, Baltimore says homicides are down 16 percent from last year.