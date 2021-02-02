2 FBI agents fatally shot and 3 injured while serving warrant in Florida

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three were injured while serving a warrant in South Florida on Tuesday, triggering a massive law enforcement response, the agency said. The subject of the warrant also died in the incident.

The FBI said the agents were issuing a search warrant at a residence in Sunrise at 6 a.m. as part of a case involving violent crimes against children. Two of the wounded agents were transported to a local hospital and listed in a stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.

The two agents were later identified as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

"Every day, FBI Special Agents put themselves in harm's way to keep the American people safe," FBI Director Chris Wray said in a statement. "Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery."

The fallen special agents were saluted as their bodies were escorted to the medical examiner. Both agents were well-known for their work fighting crimes against children. Schwartzenberger had taken to local news channels and had visited schools to warn the youngest and most vulnerable against becoming victims.

Law enforcement officers block the scene in Sunrise, Florida, on February 2, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty

The FBI's Inspection Division is investigating the incident. "The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the agency said.

The shooting is a painful reminder of another deadly day for the FBI in South Florida: the April 1986 shootout that left two agents dead, just 30 miles from Tuesday's crime scene.

This morning, residents received a mobile alert warning them to stay inside. A second said there was "no danger to the public," while alerting them to a continued police presence for the rest of the day, CBS Miami reported.

Several law enforcement agencies were at the scene at the residential community, including K-9 units, SWAT teams, and fire rescue officials. Local police are asking residents to steer clear of the area as the investigation unfolds.

Manuel Bojorquez and Pat Milton contributed reporting.