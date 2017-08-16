CBS/AP August 16, 2017, 5:26 PM

FBI agent injured when flash grenade detonates in NYC, police say

A Homeland Security officer stands in front of the parking garage of 26 Federal Plaza, following an incident where an FBI Agent was injured, in New York City, U.S., August 16, 2017.

BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

NEW YORK -- An FBI agent was injured Wednesday when a flash grenade prematurely detonated at Federal Plaza in Manhattan, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the heavily guarded plaza around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The grenade went off in the basement of the building, apparently inside the agent's vehicle, CBS New York reported.

"Today, an FBI special agent sustained non-life threatening injuries following the accidental discharge of a diversion device in the 26 Federal Plaza garage. We have no further information to provide regarding the agent's condition and there is no threat to public safety at this time."

The agent suffered a serious hand injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Offiicials said the agent was in stable condition. 

Flash-bang grenades are often used by law enforcement officers as a diversion in a volatile, possibly violent situation. 

Authorities said there was no terror threat.

