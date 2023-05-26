FBI offers $250,000 reward for Chicago man accused of killing his bride hours after their wedding

The FBI has more than doubled reward money in an effort to catch a Chicago man accused of killing his wife just hours after they got married more than a decade ago.

Investigators say Arnoldo Jimenez, now 41, fatally stabbed his wife less than 24 hours after their wedding in 2012. His wife, 26-year-old Estrella Carrera, was found dead in the bathtub of her home, still wearing the dress she wore to her wedding reception, authorities said.

The FBI announced Thursday it is increasing its reward from $100,000 to $250,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of Jimenez, who is one of the bureau's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. It's believed that he may have fled to Durango, Mexico.

Have you seen Arnoldo Jimenez? This #FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list member is wanted for allegedly killing his new bride less than 24 hours after marrying her. Today the #FBI announces up to a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. https://t.co/SClM3rjeDD pic.twitter.com/r55HdGHydl — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) May 25, 2023

Federal authorities say Jimenez and Carrera married at city hall in Chicago on May 11, 2012, and then went to celebrate with family and friends. Burbank police and the FBI believe the newlyweds got into an argument in Jimenez's black Maserati as they were returning home in the early morning hours of May 12, 2012.

"We believe she was stabbed in the vehicle and then dragged back into the apartment and left bleeding in the bathtub," said Special Agent Steve Barnard.

Carrera's family became concerned when she never showed up to pick up her children — a 2-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, officials said. Carrera's body was discovered during a wellness check the next day.

Jimenez was added to the list of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives in 2019.

He is reported to be 6 feet tall, between 200 and 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI said he is no longer in possession of the black Maserati.

"He has a criminal past and a history of violence," Barnard said. "We want to bring him to justice."