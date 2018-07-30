4 people, including child, fatally shot in Queens, New York City, police says

NEW YORK -- Dozens of NYPD officers swarmed an apartment building in the New York City borough of Queens after four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed, CBS New York reports Monday. The station writes that gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. local time in Astoria.

Police didn't immediately specify the age of the child who was killed. Along with the boy, two women were found dead at the scene. The station writes that police aren't looking for any additional shooters or suspects.

The circumstances preceding the deadly violence were under investigation. CBS New York writes that the incident appears to be a murder-suicide and that a weapon was recovered.

Video posted to Twitter from a CBS New York reporter shows a heavy police response at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check for latest updates.