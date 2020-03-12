Fast and Furious 9, "A Quiet Place" sequel releases delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

Fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9," the ninth installment in "The Fast and the Furious" series. The films' releases have been delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak — just two in a wave of shows and movies to feel the impact of the pandemic.

John Krasinski, who directed and wrote "A Quiet Place Part II," announced the delay of his film on Twitter on Thursday. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," Krasinski wrote. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

The movie was set to be released internationally on March 18, and hit theaters in North America on March 20, Variety reported.

The film's official Twitter account issued a statement hours later, which was then retweeted by Paramount Pictures, the studio releasing the sequel.

"After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of 'A Quiet Place Part II,'" the company said.

The tweet said the film will reach audiences "this year," but did not give an exact date.

Paramount Pictures also pulled comedy "The Lovebirds," which was set to open April 3 and drama "Blue Story," scheduled for a March 20 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The films have not received new release dates, according to the outlet.

Paramount wasn't the only studio to issue delays Thursday. The twitter account of "F9," originally set to be released by Universal Pictures in May, issued a statement announcing the film's release is being pushed back by an entire year.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," the tweet said. "Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

The film will now hit theaters in April 2021, with a North America release set for April 2, according to the tweet.

The entertainment industry has been reeling from the impact of coronavirus for weeks. Earlier this month, the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," was postponed until November. The next "Mission: Impossible," has also reportedly suspended filming indefinitely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Television has also felt the effects of the pandemic. CBS has shut down production of Season 33 of "The Amazing Race." The cautionary shutdown is temporary, but it's unclear when filming will resume. "Survivor," executive producer and host Jeff Probst also announced this week that production for season 41 of the CBS show will be delayed.

As of Thursday evening, more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the United States and at least 41 deaths were blamed on the virus. There have been more than 127,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,700 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild.

Disclaimer: Paramount Pictures is a division of ViacomCBS, which is also the parent company of CBS News.