New James Bond film "No Time to Die" release postponed to November amid coronavirus outbreak

The latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," has officially been postponed. The release date for the highly-anticipated film has been moved to November due to the coronavirus outbreak, producers confirmed Wednesday.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," they announced in a statement.

The movie, starring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as the legendary spy, was originally slated for an April 2020 release following its world premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London. It will now be released in the U.K. on November 12 and the U.S. on November 25.

The decision follows a massive petition effort by two Bond fan accounts to push for a delay, with the aim of protecting moviegoers.

"With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events," the founders of fan sites MI6-HQ and The James Bond Dossier wrote in an open letter. "Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience."

"It's just a movie," the letter said. "The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important."

More than 93,000 cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been recorded worldwide and more than 3,200 people have died since the virus emerged late last year. Almost 130 people in 16 U.S. states were infected as of Wednesday, with 10 deaths reported in Washington state.

Bond movies traditionally rely heavily on international markets for a large portion of box office profits. "No Time to Die" is the first major movie to push back its global release because of the coronavirus and surrounding economic concerns.

As theaters in some parts of the world remain closed, the entertainment industry has been scrambling to deal with the impact. The Chinese premiere dates and press tours for several movies, including "Mulan" and "Sonic the Hedgehog," have reportedly been pushed back and a number of projects, including the next "Mission: Impossible" and CBS' "The Amazing Race," have temporarily halted production.