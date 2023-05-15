At least 3 killed in shooting in Farmington, New Mexico; suspect dead

At least three people were killed and two police officers were wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said Monday. A suspect was "confronted and killed on scene," police said in a statement.

Two officers, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, were listed in stable condition at a hospital, Farmington police said in the statement.

Police said the suspect's identity was unknown. No other threats were known at this time, police said.

Schools throughout the city were placed in a lockdown at the request of police, the Farmington school district said in a 11:15 a.m. message on its website. The lockdowns were all lifted by early afternoon.

"All students and staff are safe," the school district said in a 12:40 p.m. update.

