Watch CBS News
Crime

At least 3 killed in shooting in Farmington, New Mexico; suspect dead

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

At least three people were killed and two police officers were wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said Monday. A suspect was "confronted and killed on scene," police said in a statement.

Two officers, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, were listed in stable condition at a hospital, Farmington police said in the statement. 

Police said the suspect's identity was unknown. No other threats were known at this time, police said.

Schools throughout the city were placed in a lockdown at the request of police, the Farmington school district said in a 11:15 a.m. message on its website. The lockdowns were all lifted by early afternoon.

"All students and staff are safe," the school district said in a 12:40 p.m. update.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on May 15, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.