Family, friends, political adversaries react to George H.W. Bush's death

Almost immediately after former President George H.W. Bush's death was announced late Friday night, his son, former President George W. Bush, issued a brief statement on behalf of the late president's children.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," George W. Bush's statement read. "The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Former President Obama

Former President Obama also weighed in, tweeting about Mr. Bush's life as "a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling." He praised Bush's expansion of "America's promise to new immigrants and people with disabilities."

And he commended "the example of a man who, even after commanding the world's most powerful military, once said, 'I got more of a kick out of being one of the founders of the YMCA in Midland, Texas, back in 1952 than almost anything I've done.'" It was, Obama said, a testament to his "commitment to leaving behind something better."

President Donald Trump



President Trump tweeted a statement early Saturday morning. "Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of Americans to public service," he wrote. He also said that Mr. Bush, as president, had "set the stage for the decades of prosperity that followed."

Former Secretary of State James Baker III



The secretary of state for Mr. Bush, James Baker III, who considered him a friend for over half a century, praised Mr. Bush's decades of service to the country not only as president, but also as vice president, CIA director, the first U.S. envoy to China and more.

"In each and every one of these positions, he led with strength, integrity, compassion and humility — characteristics that define a truly great man and effective leader," Baker wrote. "With a singularly unique consistency, he always demonstrated these traits, whether on the global stage or interacting with people in his everyday life. His passion was a deep love of family and our country. It was my pleasure and great joy to have had him as my special friend for more than 60 years."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Reaction from lawmakers of both parties also filtered in overnight.

Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, called Bush a "class act" and said in a statement that Bush was "a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values -- to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The Florida senator tweeted, "President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace."

Goldie Hawn

There were also some heartfelt tweets from celebrities on the passing of President Bush.

"My heart aches knowing George Bush 41 has passed," actress Goldie Hawn tweeted. "An authentic caring human being who never hid his truth. He will always remind us 2 exemplify that wining will never be our legacy. His love for life and family will live on RIP dear soul."

Ellen DeGeneres

TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a memory of the late president on Twitter. "I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina," she recalled. "I send my love to his family tonight."