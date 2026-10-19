Falling crucifix kills priest during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A Catholic priest died Saturday when a wooden crucifix fell from a wall and crushed him against the pulpit during a livestreamed Mass in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died Saturday, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced.

"Father, Father! Call an ambulance!" people at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church could be heard shouting just before a livestreamed broadcast cuts out.

The Mass was livestreamed on the priest's Facebook page where he has over 4,600 followers. The video shows Sanchez facing the congregation as a large crucifix hanging on a wall behind him falls onto the back of his head. He falls to the ground and does not get back up.

Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died Saturday, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil said. Facebook / Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari

The graphic footage of the accident went viral Sunday on social media and was widely carried by news outlets.



In a social media post, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil said Sanchez "has departed to the House of the Father to enjoy his presence and glory."

The archdiocese mourned the death of the priest in a statement and expressed its "solidarity, affection and love" for his family and friends.

Local authorities have not commented on the incident.

Sánchez belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732 with a presence in 80 countries.