Faizan Zaki wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki won the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, defeating eight other finalists and earning more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Faizan, 13, was a favorite to win this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee and was last year's runner-up.

In its final minutes, the competition came down to Sarv Dharavane, 11; Sarvadnya Kadam, 14, and Faizan. However, all three finalists misspelled their respective words, which set up another round between the three.

Following another round, the last two standing were Sarvadnya and Faizan, who won the Bee by correctly spelling éclaircissement.

"I can't remember the last time we've seen this kind of late-round drama here at the spelling bee," said Paul Loeffler, the Bee's TV analyst.

The first National Spelling Bee began 100 years ago in 1925. However, Thursday's winner marked the 110th champion due to an eight-way tie in 2019 and a two-way tie several times.

Nine students, ages 11 to 14, faced off Thursday on the final night of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition started with 243 young spellers who qualified after advancing through local and regional bees.