5 fun facts about new "CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady

Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady took their seats behind the "CBS Saturday Morning" anchor desk last week for their official debut as co-hosts.

"I think it is just such an honor and responsibility to get to start someone's weekend with them," O'Grady told "CBS Mornings" featured host Vladimir Duthiers after the news was announced, adding that she hopes to bring both energy and context to the day's top stories.

Diaz agreed that Saturday mornings in households is "such intimate time" and said she's excited for the opportunity to be inside people's homes for that special moment.

As the dynamic duo take over your television screens, we asked them to share a few fun facts about themselves. In no particular order, here are some highlights:

Fun facts about Adriana Diaz

Miss New York USA 2006: Diaz was named Miss New York USA in 2006 – three years after winning Miss New York Teen USA.

Adriana Diaz

Native New Yorker: Diaz was born and raised in New York City, which she calls a "rare breed." She's part of a big Dominican family. "We're big and we're loud and we have fun," said Diaz, adding that her dad has seven kids.

Multilingual: Diaz speaks three languages: Mandarin, Spanish and French. She studied in college and lived in Beijing as a student and intern, eventually becoming CBS News' Asia correspondent. "One of my favorite things about being based in Beijing is that people didn't expect me to speak Mandarin," Diaz said.

CBS News

Dancer: If you're an avid "CBS Mornings" watcher, chances are you've probably spotted Diaz busting a move on screen. "I love to dance and have managed to salsa dance, merengue dance, breakdance, and do a figure skating dance routine for 'CBS Mornings' stories," Diaz pointed out.

Reported in North Korea: Diaz said she got to report in North Korea two times. "I love traveling the world," Diaz said. "I've done a lot of international, a little bit of Washington and it's been a real adventure." Outside of the reporting, Diaz said another fun fact: She once ate street food in North Korea.

CBS News

Fun facts about Kelly O'Grady

Miss Massachusetts USA 2019: O'Grady was crowned Miss Massachusetts USA in 2019, when she was 28 years old. She entered the competition at the suggestion of her mom – a dramatic shift from her background in finance and business. "I met one of my bridesmaids in the process! Turns out you can get more than just world peace," O'Grady joked.

Miss USA

Competitive figure skater: O'Grady first stepped onto the ice at just 2 years old and went on to compete as a figure skater for 15 years. She was homeschooled for several years to train full-time, chasing an Olympic dream that ultimately didn't pan out. Still, she sees a full-circle moment ahead. "Hey, I'm covering the Milan Olympics next month, so that counts kind of?" O'Grady said of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

O'Grady's first appearance on CBS was at 4 years and 8 months when she performed a routine as Mary Poppins on ice.

CBS

Dog lover: If you look closely on Saturday mornings, you'll probably spot some dog fur on O'Grady's outfit, courtesy of her French bulldog Biggie. He's now 5 years old and O'Grady said he's "king of the house." His throne: the bed.

Kelly O'Grady

Football fanatic: As a Massachusetts native, O'Grady said a love of football, especially the New England Patriots, is ingrained in her. "So I've spent a lot of time enjoying one of the greatest dynasties ever," she said. "And it's one of the things my dad and I have always done together — watched Pats games and yelled at the TV. Sorry to all those that thought you'd get a break following the Brady years… in Drake Maye we trust."

Harvard background: O'Grady has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Before she became a reporter and anchor, O'Grady worked in mergers and acquisitions. "I got to the point where it was now or never," O'Grady said about making a transition from the business world to journalism, saying she always wanted to be a storyteller. In fact, for her admissions essay to get into the Harvard Business School, O'Grady said she wrote about why Maleficent is the G.O.A.T. "Villains have agency and no story happens without a villain," she said of the 2014 fantasy film.

Kelly O'Grady

The two hours of "CBS Saturday Morning" offers a dynamic mix of content — from signature segments like The Dish and Saturday Sessions to compelling conversations with celebrated artists, authors, chefs, and musicians, along with in-depth coverage of the week's top stories. Watch "CBS Saturday Morning" on Saturdays at 7 a.m. ET or check your local air time.