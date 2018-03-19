Facebook investigates employee's ties to Cambridge Analytica

Facebook said it is investigating an employee's ties to Cambridge Analytica, a data firm it recently suspended for violating its terms of service. Joseph Chancellor, a former director of Global Science Research (GSR), currently works as a virtual reality researcher at the social media giant, a Facebook spokesperson told CBS News on Sunday.

The spokesperson said Chancellor's past work has no bearing on the current work he does at Facebook, but the company is examining the situation.

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm hired by President Trump's 2016 campaign, was reportedly involved in the harvesting of personal data from more than 50 million Facebook users.

Facebook announced Saturday that it was suspending Cambridge Analytica and Chancellor's college professor Dr. Aleksandr Kogan for violating the social media company's standards and practices. Chancellor's role in the data collection is currently unclear, but Cambridge Analytica said Saturday that it contracted GSR to take on a "large scale research project" in the U.S.

In a statement to CBS News, a Cambridge Analytica spokesperson said "there was no recollection of any interactions or emails" with Chancellor.

"A lot of the spotlight is going to be on Cambridge Analytica because it seems like they were being a little deceitful here, but I think we have to look equally critically at Facebook," Wired senior reporter Issie Lapowsky told CBSN on Saturday.

She continued, "This is just emblematic of such a crucial underlying issue with Facebook: they've created this incredibly powerful data operation and sell really robust data to their clients but they have very few mechanisms in place to ensure people aren't going to abuse that data."