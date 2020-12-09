Federal government and 48 states file antitrust suit seeking to split up Facebook

The federal government along with 48 state attorneys general are suing Facebook, accusing the social media giant of using illegal tactics to maintain its dominance.

The states' lawsuit, let by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Facebook squashed potential rivals by buying up smaller competitors and closing off its platform to developers of apps it perceived as a threat. In the process, it degraded privacy protections for the people on its platform, she said.

"For nearly a decade, Facebook used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals, at the expense of users," James said in a press conference Wednesday. "No company should have this much unchecked power over our personal information and our social interactions."

The suit uses Facebook's 2012 purchase of Instagram and 2014 purchase of WhatsApp as examples of its efforts to crush rivals. Buying those services allowed Facebook to solidify its social media dominance while depriving users of privacy-focused alternatives.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a parallel lawsuit Wednesday.

Both suits are asking the courts to force Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as seek approval for future mergers.

This is a developing story.

