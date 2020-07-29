Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs testify before House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee - watch live

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs testify before House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee - watch liveget the free app
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are set for a rare turn in the congressional spotlight on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to pose a critical — and potentially perilous — question for the technology titans: Are you guys too powerful?
For the executives, the issue of their companies' massive market dominance comes at a delicate time — amid an economic catastrophe that has wiped out businesses large and small while adding billions to the coffers of an industry that critics have dubbed Big Tech. In addition, the hearing on Wednesday culminates a year-long investigation by the House Judiciary Committee into the foursome, who lead America's largest companies by market value, even before the coronavirus pandemic reached U.S. shores in February and sent some of their stock prices skyrocketing.
The four CEOs will testify virtually before the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The legal issues
Although the four technology giants face different issues, all are accused by critics of exploiting their market dominance in ways that reduce competition and harm consumers.
They "feel free to crush anyone on their platform that's offering very good competition against them. This has happened again and again," Eleanor Fox, a law professor at New York University who specializes in antitrust and competition policy, told CBS News this week, summarizing the case against Big Tech. "They get huge amounts of data from the businesses on the platform, they take more data than they need to conduct business, and they use that to find out what is the new best thing and then they appropriate that thing. They use it to suppress innovative competition of the businesses using the platform."
Amazon's Bezos — the world's richest person and head of an ecommerce empire as well as ventures in cloud computing, personal "smart" tech, groceries and beyond — initially declined to testify before the House panel unless he could appear with the other CEOs. He'll likely face questioning over a Wall Street Journal report that found Amazon employees used sensitive, confidential data collected from sellers on its online marketplace to develop competing products. At a previous hearing, an Amazon executive denied such accusations.
Lawmakers from both political parties have suggested Amazon's earlier statements could be misleading and might even constitute perjury. But Bezos has said, "We don't use individual seller data to directly compete with them." Amazon has pushed back against the Journal's allegations, but has started an internal investigation.
Facebook's Zuckerberg is more experienced on Capitol Hill. He endured over five hours of grilling last fall by another House committee to discuss hate speech, privacy, misinformation and Facebook's widely criticized plan for a new digital currency. He also met privately with key lawmakers and with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized big tech companies and asserted without evidence that they are biased against him.
Following George Floyd's death and protests against racial injustice, Facebook's handling of hate speech has recently drawn more fire than issues of competition and privacy, especially after the company's refusal to take action on inflammatory posts by Mr. Trump that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, critics said, encouraged violence against protesters. Zuckerberg has said the company aims to allow as much free expression as possible unless it raises the imminent risk of specific harms or damage.
Pichai faced his own congressional interrogation in 2018 over online privacy and data protection, the danger of digital monopolies, alleged bias against conservative viewpoints and censorship by China. The Goolgle chief acknowledged some points, but avoided the yes or no answers that lawmakers demanded. EU regulators already have concluded that Alphabet-owned Google manipulated its search engine to gain an unfair advantage over other online shopping sites in the ecommerce market and fined Google a record $2.7 billion. Google has disputed the findings and is appealing.
Breaking up Big Tech
The bipartisan probe is the first time Congress is taking a hard look at an industry that, for over a decade, enjoyed haloed status and a light touch from federal regulators.
Critics question whether the companies stifle competition and innovation and pose a danger to society. The Judiciary panel collected testimony from mid-level executives of the four firms, competitors and legal experts, as well as pored over more than a million internal documents from the companies.
A key question: Whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate for overseeing the tech giants, or if new legislation and more funding for enforcement are needed.
Subcommittee Chairman Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, has called the four companies monopolies, although he says breaking them up should be a last resort. With other Democrats, Cicilline has floated the idea of an antitrust moratorium that would block big corporations from acquiring smaller companies during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans call the idea misguided and akin to socialism.
Facebook's fiercest critics in Congress, including liberal Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren and conservative Republican Senator Josh Hawley, have put breaking up large tech companies on the table. And presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said breakups of the giants should be considered.
The tech companies now face legal and political offensives on multiplying fronts, from Congress, the Trump administration, federal and state regulators, and European watchdogs. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have been investigating the four companies' practices, including the earlier acquisitions of smaller firms. Attorneys general in all 50 states have also launched investigations of Google and of Facebook.
Mostly "theater"?
Wednesday marks the first time the four tech CEOs appear together before Congress — and the first time Amazon head Jeff Bezos speaks to U.S. legislators.
The hearing also caps a year-long investigation into the companies' business practices, though some antitrust experts said the appearance before lawmakers may turn out to be less revealing than many viewers might hope.
"It's mostly theater. There are few genuine facts left to gather," Daniel Crane, a law professor at the University of Michigan who focuses on antitrust, told the Associated Press. But their tone will be important, he noted.
"Are they willing to admit that there's a problem with Big Tech's market power, or is it denial mode? Will they recommend innovative private solutions, or retreat into defending themselves as champions of consumer interests who play it fair?"
Antitrust experts note that Congress may need to tackle regulation of tech companies from several different angles.
"What we're seeing here is the emergence of a real multidimensional problem. The platforms raise not just economic problems, but social issues," Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, told CBS News this week. "Antitrust is absolutely a tool when it comes to competition issues, but it may not be the best tool for privacy."
Wall Street is watching
Investors have largely shrugged off technology CEOs' prior appearances before Congress, but this time may be different, according to analysts at Wedbush Securities.
"[T]he Street will be laser focused on this next step in the Big Tech vs. Beltway UFC battle," analysts at the investor advisory firm wrote this week in a report, adding, "The antitrust storm clouds appear to be building in the Beltway against Big Tech looking ahead into the rest of 2020."
Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook are all scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on July 30, the day after their testimony. The results, covering the months of April, May and June, will indicate just how well America's digital giants did during a period when many consumers shunned physical stores and shifted most of their activities online.