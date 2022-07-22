This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 24, 2022: Schiff, Raimondo, Jha, Markarova, Suarez
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Rep. Adam Schiff - (D) California, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Gina Raimondo - U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Dr. Ashish Jha - White House COVID-19 response coordinator
Oksana Markarova - Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S
Mayor Francis Suarez - (R) Miami, Florida
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
for more features.