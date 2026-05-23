"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 24, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 24, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," moderated this week by chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes:

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

of Maryland Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

A panel with Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey

of New York and Democratic Rep. of New Jersey A discussion with two Medal of Honor recipients, Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Swenson, and retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Williams

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.