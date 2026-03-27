"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 29, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 29, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Tom Homan, White House border czar

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee

Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command

Karim Sadjadpour, fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.