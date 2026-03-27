"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 29, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, March 29, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Tom Homan, White House border czar
- Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee
- Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general
- Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command
- Karim Sadjadpour, fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.