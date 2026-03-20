"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 22, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 22, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Ambassador Mike Waltz, U.S. representative to the United Nations

Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Fiona Hill, senior fellow at the Brookings Institute

Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.