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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 15, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, March 15, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett
  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee
  • Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas
  • Former CIA executive and operative Jonny Gannon
  • ClearView Energy Partners Managing Director Kevin Book
  • Former DHS Assistant Secretary Samantha Vinograd, a CBS News national security contributor

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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