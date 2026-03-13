"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 15, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, March 15, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett
- Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee
- Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas
- Former CIA executive and operative Jonny Gannon
- ClearView Energy Partners Managing Director Kevin Book
- Former DHS Assistant Secretary Samantha Vinograd, a CBS News national security contributor
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.