"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 15, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 15, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas

Former CIA executive and operative Jonny Gannon

ClearView Energy Partners Managing Director Kevin Book

Former DHS Assistant Secretary Samantha Vinograd, a CBS News national security contributor

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.