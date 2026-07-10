Watch CBS News
Face The Nation

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 12, 2026

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Here are the guests for Sunday, July 12, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • White House border czar Tom Homan
  • Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee
  • Amb. Rahm Emanuel, former ambassador to Japan and former mayor of Chicago

  • Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, president of The Citadel and former commander of U.S. Central Command

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue