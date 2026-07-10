"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 12, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, July 12, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- White House border czar Tom Homan
- Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee
- Amb. Rahm Emanuel, former ambassador to Japan and former mayor of Chicago
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, president of The Citadel and former commander of U.S. Central Command
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.