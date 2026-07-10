"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 12, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, July 12, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

White House border czar Tom Homan

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee

of Ohio, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee Amb. Rahm Emanuel , former ambassador to Japan and former mayor of Chicago

, former ambassador to Japan and former mayor of Chicago Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, president of The Citadel and former commander of U.S. Central Command

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.