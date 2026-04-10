"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for April 12, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, April 12, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Dr. Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States
- Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee
- Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio
- Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund
Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.