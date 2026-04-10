"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for April 12, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, April 12, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Dr. Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.