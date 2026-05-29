"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 31, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, May 31, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Former Vice President Mike Pence, author of "What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience"
- World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.