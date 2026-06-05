"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 7, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, June 7, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
- Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California
- Rye Barcott, co-founder and CEO of With Honor and author of "Courage Can Save US"
Plus, a panel on artificial intelligence with Chris Krebs, a CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Ben Buchanan, a former Biden special advisor for AI.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.