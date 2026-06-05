"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 7, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, June 7, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

of Nebraska Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California

of California Rye Barcott, co-founder and CEO of With Honor and author of "Courage Can Save US"

Plus, a panel on artificial intelligence with Chris Krebs, a CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Ben Buchanan, a former Biden special advisor for AI.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.