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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 7, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, June 7, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
  • Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
  • Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California
  • Rye Barcott, co-founder and CEO of With Honor and author of "Courage Can Save US"

Plus, a panel on artificial intelligence with Chris Krebs, a CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Ben Buchanan, a former Biden special advisor for AI.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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