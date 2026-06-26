"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 28, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, June 28, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
- Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
- CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford
Additional guests likely.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.