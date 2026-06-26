"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 28, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, June 28, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

of Louisiana, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

of Virginia CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.