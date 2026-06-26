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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 28, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, June 28, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
  • Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  • CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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