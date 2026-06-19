"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 21, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, June 21, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

Amos Hochstein , former White House adviser on global infrastructure and energy security

Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.