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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 14, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, June 14, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee

  • Gary Cohn, IBM vice chairman and former National Economic Council director

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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