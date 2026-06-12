"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 14, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, June 14, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee
- Gary Cohn, IBM vice chairman and former National Economic Council director
Additional guests likely.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.