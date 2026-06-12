"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for June 14, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, June 14, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee

Gary Cohn, IBM vice chairman and former National Economic Council director

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.