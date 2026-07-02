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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 5, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, July 5, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman
  • Dr. Debra Houry, former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • NCAA President Charlie Baker, former governor of Massachusetts
  • A joint interview with Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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