"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 5, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, July 5, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman
- Dr. Debra Houry, former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- NCAA President Charlie Baker, former governor of Massachusetts
- A joint interview with Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.