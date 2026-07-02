"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 5, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, July 5, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Dr. Debra Houry , former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention NCAA President Charlie Baker , former governor of Massachusetts

, former governor of Massachusetts A joint interview with Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.