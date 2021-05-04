Face the Nation is #1 in viewers on May 2

CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" IS #1 IN VIEWERS FOR SUNDAY, MAY 2, ITS 20TH WEEK IN THE TOP SPOT THIS SEASON

"FACE THE NATION" REMAINS THE SEASON'S MOST-WATCHED SUNDAY MORNING PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 show in total viewers on Sunday, May 2, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings. FACE THE NATION earned 2.8 million viewers, and in adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 467,000 viewers.

Season-to-date, FACE THE NATION remains the most-watched Sunday morning public affairs program and is showing more growth than NBC, its closest competitor. This Sunday marked FACE THE NATION's 20th week at #1 rank this season among total viewers.

Sunday's FACE THE NATION broadcast featured John Dickerson's interviews with White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. It also featured reports from CBS News' Mark Strassmann and Elizabeth Palmer; a vaccine notebook with John Dickerson reflecting on the science and wonders of the COVID vaccine; and a focus group with Americans looking at President Biden's first 100 days. Watch the broadcast here or listen to it as a podcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

