"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 27, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 27, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran
- Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
- Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee
- Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the U.S.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.