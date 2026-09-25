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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 27, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 27, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran
  • Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
  • Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee
  • Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the U.S.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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