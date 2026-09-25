"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 27, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 27, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Masoud Pezeshkian , president of Iran

, president of Iran Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana

of Louisiana Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee

of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the U.S.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.