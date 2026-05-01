"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 3, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, May 3, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council
Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Fed
Mike Wirth, Chevron CEO and chairman
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.