"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Aug. 16, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Aug. 16, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky
- Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Democratic state Rep. Christopher Rabb of Pennsylvania
- A look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys
- A panel with Toluse Olorunnipa, staff writer for The Atlantic; Sabrina Rodriguez, political reporter for The Wall Street Journal; and Paul Kane, congressional reporter for NOTUS
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.