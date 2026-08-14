"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Aug. 16, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Aug. 16, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky

of Kentucky Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

of Nebraska Democratic state Rep. Christopher Rabb of Pennsylvania

of Pennsylvania A look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto , CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys

, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys A panel with Toluse Olorunnipa, staff writer for The Atlantic; Sabrina Rodriguez, political reporter for The Wall Street Journal; and Paul Kane, congressional reporter for NOTUS

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.