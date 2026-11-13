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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 15, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 15, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  • Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut
  • Republican Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan
  • Chris Krebs, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and former CTO of CrowdStrike

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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