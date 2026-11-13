"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 15, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 15, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

of Louisiana Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut

of Connecticut Republican Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan

of Michigan Chris Krebs , CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and former CTO of CrowdStrike

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.