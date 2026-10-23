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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Oct. 25, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Oct. 25, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Attorney General Todd Blanche
  • Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  • Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  • Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Democratic nominee for Texas governor
  • Plus, new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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