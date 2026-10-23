"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Oct. 25, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Oct. 25, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Attorney General Todd Blanche

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina

of North Carolina Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

of Colorado Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa , Democratic nominee for Texas governor

, Democratic nominee for Texas governor Plus, new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.