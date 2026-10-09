"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Oct. 11, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Oct. 11, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican

a Wyoming Republican Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, a candidate for U.S. Senate

of New Hampshire, a candidate for U.S. Senate Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

of Connecticut Palantir Technologies CTO Shyam Sankar

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.