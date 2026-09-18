"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 20, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 20, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
- Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, ranking member of the Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation Subcommittee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
- Republican Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida
- Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM and former director of the National Economic Council
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.