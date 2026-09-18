"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 20, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 20, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

of Louisiana, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, ranking member of the Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation Subcommittee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

of California, ranking member of the Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation Subcommittee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Republican Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida

of Florida Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM and former director of the National Economic Council

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.