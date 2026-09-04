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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 6, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 6, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Secretary of Energy Chris Wright
  • Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, chair of the House Republican Conference
  • Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  • Sunoco Chair Ray Washburne, chairman of the RNC Midterm Convention
  • Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Democratic nominee for Michigan governor

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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