"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 6, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 6, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, chair of the House Republican Conference

of Michigan, chair of the House Republican Conference Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

of Colorado Sunoco Chair Ray Washburne , chairman of the RNC Midterm Convention

, chairman of the RNC Midterm Convention Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Democratic nominee for Michigan governor

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.