"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Aug. 30, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Aug. 30, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

of Connecticut Republican Rep. John James of Michigan, the GOP nominee for governor of Michigan

of Michigan, the GOP nominee for governor of Michigan David Becker , executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research

, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research Haibatullah Alizai, former chief of general staff of the Afghan Armed Forces

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.