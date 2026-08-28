"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Aug. 30, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Aug. 30, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
- Republican Rep. John James of Michigan, the GOP nominee for governor of Michigan
- David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research
- Haibatullah Alizai, former chief of general staff of the Afghan Armed Forces
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.