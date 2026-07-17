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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 19, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, July 19, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee
  • New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul
  • White House border czar Tom Homan
  • Bank of America Chairman, President and CEO Brian Moynihan
  • Former U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs
  • Center for Election Innovation & Research Executive Director David Becker

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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