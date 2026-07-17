"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 19, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, July 19, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee
- New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul
- White House border czar Tom Homan
- Bank of America Chairman, President and CEO Brian Moynihan
- Former U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs
- Center for Election Innovation & Research Executive Director David Becker
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.