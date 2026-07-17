"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 19, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, July 19, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee

of Virginia, vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul

White House border czar Tom Homan

Bank of America Chairman, President and CEO Brian Moynihan

Former U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs

Center for Election Innovation & Research Executive Director David Becker

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.