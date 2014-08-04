Face in the News: Ebola spreading, Gaza fighting and CIA bickering

By Howard Cohen

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Fighting in Gaza intensified over the weekend, and the worst Ebola outbreak in history is spreading in Africa. We had the very latest on both crises Sunday on "Face The Nation."

Ebola, which has a 90 percent death rate, has already killed more than 800 people in West Africa. But speaking to CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden provided cause for optimism.

"We know how to stop Ebola -- it's not easy but it can be done, and even in Africa," Frieden said. "In fact, we have stopped every previous outbreak, and I'm confident we can stop this one."

With the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit around the corner, many are concerned that Ebola could spread to the homeland. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, who are closely involved with the event, assuaged concerns about the disease and said the summit could be a "game changer" for the continent in terms of future economic development.

Bloomberg also weighed in on the war between Israel and Hamas, which has raged for nearly a month.

"Can you imagine if one of the contiguous countries to America were firing rockets at America?" he asked. "The same people who are criticizing the Israelis would be going crazy, demanding the president does more... [Israel has] a right to defend themselves, and America would do exactly the same thing."

On the topic of Gaza, another UN school was caught in the crossfire over the weekend when it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, killing 10 civilians. "Face the Nation" spoke Sunday to Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. He condemned the placement of weapons by Hamas in UN facilities but reported that "civilians in Gaza ... don't feel safe anywhere."

Finally, turning to domestic politics, the CIA is under the microscope yet again. The Senate Intelligence Committee is preparing to release a 6,000-page report that is sharply critical of the CIA's post-9/11 interrogation and detention tactics. Furthermore, CIA director John Brennan admitted this week that personnel from his agency improperly searched Senate computers during the committee's investigation.

Sen. Saxby Chambliss, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, defended the CIA's harsh tactics and said that the Democratic majority on the panel overrode the oversight probe.

"The techniques under scrutiny were essential in taking down key terrorist leaders including Osama bin Laden," Chambliss said, adding that although he isn't calling for Brennan's resignation, he isn't a fan.

