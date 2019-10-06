4 injured, including 2 firefighters, in explosion at Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach

Two firefighters and two civilians were injured late Saturday in a "large explosion" and fire at a shopping and dining complex in Huntington Beach, California, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said. An evacuation of the area, which was hosting an Oktoberfest celebration, has been ordered.

Huntington Fire Department Chief Jeff Lopez said firefighters were at the scene around 8 p.m. PT with a security guard at Old World Village event complex investigating an reports of an electrical fire. When they went to the vault to investigate, they reported an explosion, Lopez said.

Lopez said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"It was just like one giant fireball that went up" one witness, Megan Houck, told the Orange County Register. "And then there was a second explosion maybe 10 or 20 seconds later."